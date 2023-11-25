The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) will clash with the Kentucky Wildcats (6-5) at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Louisville vs. Kentucky?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisville 34, Kentucky 18

Louisville 34, Kentucky 18 Louisville has won 87.5% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (7-1).

The Cardinals have a 4-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

Kentucky has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Wildcats have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +240 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisville (-7.5)



Louisville (-7.5) In 11 Louisville games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more so far this season.

Kentucky owns a record of 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) This season, seven of Louisville's 11 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points.

In the Kentucky's 11 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 49.5.

The over/under for the game of 49.5 is 11.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Louisville (33.2 points per game) and Kentucky (27.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.3 51 49.5 Implied Total AVG 31 34 27.4 ATS Record 6-4-1 5-1-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.6 50.1 48.6 Implied Total AVG 31.3 32.7 28.8 ATS Record 5-6-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 5-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.