Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Linn County, Iowa is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hudson High School at Xavier High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton High School at North Linn High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Coggon, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.