On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in Iowa should have their eyes on the Iowa Hawkeyes versus the Tennessee Volunteers in the Citrus Bowl.

College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week

Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Memphis Tigers at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Iowa State (-10.5)

No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-5.5)

