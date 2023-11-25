The Texas Southern Tigers (0-5) are big, 16.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Drake Bulldogs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knapp Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.

Drake vs. Texas Southern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -16.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake Betting Records & Stats

Every game Drake has played this season has gone over 136.5 total points.

The average total in Drake's games this year is 153.8, 17.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Drake has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Bulldogs have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -3000 odds on them winning this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Drake has a 96.8% chance to win.

Drake vs. Texas Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 4 100% 80.8 131.4 73.0 145.8 143.0 Texas Southern 1 20% 50.6 131.4 72.8 145.8 143.3

Additional Drake Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average 80.8 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 72.8 the Tigers allow.

Drake is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 72.8 points.

Drake vs. Texas Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 1-3-0 0-0 3-1-0 Texas Southern 2-3-0 0-3 0-5-0

Drake vs. Texas Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Texas Southern 14-1 Home Record 7-6 6-6 Away Record 3-13 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 2-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

