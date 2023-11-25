How to Watch the Drake vs. Richmond Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (4-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Richmond Spiders (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Drake vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison
- The Spiders put up an average of 78.2 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 77.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- When it scores more than 77.4 points, Richmond is 2-0.
- Drake's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 78.2 points.
- The Bulldogs put up 31.4 more points per game (84.8) than the Spiders allow (53.4).
- When Drake totals more than 53.4 points, it is 4-1.
- Richmond is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.
- The Bulldogs shoot 47.6% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Spiders concede defensively.
- The Spiders shoot 47.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Bulldogs concede.
Drake Leaders
- Katie Dinnebier: 18.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Grace Berg: 19.4 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Anna Miller: 7.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 2.4 BLK, 30.0 FG%
- Taylor McAulay: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
- Courtney Becker: 8.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 69.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Iowa State
|W 85-73
|Knapp Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 113-90
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/24/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 77-66
|Knapp Center
|11/25/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|Maine
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
