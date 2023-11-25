The Drake Bulldogs (4-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Richmond Spiders (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Drake vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison

The Spiders put up an average of 78.2 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 77.4 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 77.4 points, Richmond is 2-0.

Drake's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 78.2 points.

The Bulldogs put up 31.4 more points per game (84.8) than the Spiders allow (53.4).

When Drake totals more than 53.4 points, it is 4-1.

Richmond is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 47.6% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Spiders concede defensively.

The Spiders shoot 47.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 18.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Grace Berg: 19.4 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

19.4 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Anna Miller: 7.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 2.4 BLK, 30.0 FG%

7.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 2.4 BLK, 30.0 FG% Taylor McAulay: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Courtney Becker: 8.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 69.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

