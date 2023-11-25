The Drake Bulldogs (8-3) visit the North Dakota State Bison (8-3) at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

North Dakota State has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, ranking seventh-best in total offense (442.8 yards per game) and 19th-best in total defense (296.9 yards allowed per game). Drake is accumulating 20.3 points per game on offense this season (98th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 22.6 points per game (33rd-ranked) on defense.

Drake vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Drake vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

Drake North Dakota State 335.5 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.8 (6th) 301.7 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.9 (26th) 104.1 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 234 (4th) 231.5 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.8 (58th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (68th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (68th)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has racked up 2,447 yards on 55% passing while recording 16 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Dorian Boyland has run for 630 yards on 147 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Christian Galvan has racked up 373 yards on 115 carries with two touchdowns.

Mitchell January has hauled in 444 receiving yards on 20 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Trey Radocha has put together a 402-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 28 targets.

Colin Howard's 29 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 402 yards and one touchdown.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller leads North Dakota State with 2,043 yards (185.7 ypg) on 171-of-230 passing with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 568 rushing yards on 100 carries while scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground.

TaMerik Williams has piled up 479 yards on 90 attempts, scoring four times.

Zach Mathis has hauled in 40 receptions for 566 yards (51.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Eli Green has put together a 519-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 29 passes on 31 targets.

RaJa Nelson has a total of 312 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 26 passes and scoring one touchdown.

