Saturday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (4-1) and Texas Southern Tigers (0-5) at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 81-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drake, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 25.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Drake vs. Texas Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Drake vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 81, Texas Southern 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Drake vs. Texas Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-23.7)

Drake (-23.7) Computer Predicted Total: 138.6

Drake is 1-3-0 against the spread, while Texas Southern's ATS record this season is 2-3-0. The Bulldogs have hit the over in three games, while Tigers games have yet to go over.

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 80.8 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball and are allowing 73 per contest to rank 227th in college basketball.

Drake grabs 28 rebounds per game (333rd in college basketball) compared to the 27.8 of its opponents.

Drake makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (41st in college basketball) while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc (56th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.8 per game while shooting 35.8%.

The Bulldogs rank 22nd in college basketball with 107.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 315th in college basketball defensively with 97.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Drake wins the turnover battle by five per game, committing 9.2 (33rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.2.

