How to Watch Drake vs. Texas Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (4-1) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Texas Southern Tigers (0-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Drake vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- In games Drake shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 144th.
- The Bulldogs record 80.8 points per game, eight more points than the 72.8 the Tigers allow.
- Drake has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 72.8 points.
Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Drake put up 80.3 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better at home last season, surrendering 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Drake averaged one more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (7.5). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (38%).
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Oakland
|W 85-77
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|SFA
|L 92-68
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Akron
|W 79-59
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/2/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Knapp Center
