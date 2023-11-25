Saturday's contest at Steinberg Wellness Center has the New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) matching up with the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-2) at 1:00 PM ET on November 25. Our computer prediction projects a 65-56 win for New Mexico State.

In their last time out, the Roadrunners won on Friday 62-57 over LIU.

The Roadrunners won their last game 62-57 against LIU on Friday. The Aggies head into this game on the heels of a 78-47 win against Hampton on Friday. In the Roadrunners' win, Shaunae Brown led the way with a team-high 28 points (adding seven rebounds and one assist). Jaila Harding scored a team-best 22 points for the Aggies in the victory.

CSU Bakersfield vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York

CSU Bakersfield vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico State 65, CSU Bakersfield 56

Top 25 Predictions

New Mexico State Schedule Analysis

New Mexico State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

New Mexico State 2023-24 Best Wins

59-52 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 141) on November 12

57-38 at home over Portland State (No. 267) on November 18

78-47 over Hampton (No. 339) on November 24

New Mexico State Leaders

Molly Kaiser: 15.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

15.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14) Sabou Gueye: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 46.5 FG%

10.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 46.5 FG% Ene Adams: 6.0 PTS, 42.3 FG%

6.0 PTS, 42.3 FG% Tylie Jones: 9.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (7-for-11)

9.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (7-for-11) Harding: 8.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Roadrunners put up 51.8 points per game (354th in college basketball) while giving up 61.4 per outing last season (96th in college basketball). They had a -299 scoring differential and were outscored by 9.6 points per game.

CSU Bakersfield put up 50.8 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 1 fewer points per game than its overall average (51.8).

The Roadrunners put up 52.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 49.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, CSU Bakersfield ceded 56.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 65.0.

New Mexico State Performance Insights

The Aggies' +43 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.2 points per game (252nd in college basketball) while giving up 52.6 per outing (32nd in college basketball).

