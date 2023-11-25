The BYU Cougars (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Marriott Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET.

BYU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

BYU vs. Loyola Marymount Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions put up an average of 58.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 52.6 the Cougars allow.
  • When it scores more than 52.6 points, Loyola Marymount is 1-3.
  • BYU is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.8 points.
  • The 71.6 points per game the Cougars put up are 11.8 more points than the Lions allow (59.8).
  • BYU has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 59.8 points.
  • When Loyola Marymount gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 1-2.
  • The Cougars are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 14.1% higher than the Lions concede to opponents (34.0%).
  • The Lions shoot 37.3% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Cougars allow.

BYU Leaders

  • Lauren Gustin: 14.6 PTS, 15.6 REB, 53.4 FG%
  • Amari Whiting: 12.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Kailey Woolston: 17.6 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (20-for-35)
  • Kaylee Smiler: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)
  • Emma Calvert: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 70.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

BYU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Utah Valley W 59-44 Marriott Center
11/18/2023 Wake Forest W 67-44 George Q. Cannon Activities Center
11/21/2023 Saint Louis W 87-66 George Q. Cannon Activities Center
11/25/2023 Loyola Marymount - Marriott Center
11/28/2023 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium
12/2/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Loyola Marymount Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Arizona L 70-54 McKale Center
11/16/2023 Biola W 66-36 Gersten Pavilion
11/19/2023 San Jose State L 61-53 Gersten Pavilion
11/25/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
11/30/2023 Denver - Gersten Pavilion
12/3/2023 South Dakota - Gersten Pavilion

