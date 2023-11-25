How to Watch the BYU vs. Loyola Marymount Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The BYU Cougars (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Marriott Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
BYU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
BYU vs. Loyola Marymount Scoring Comparison
- The Lions put up an average of 58.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 52.6 the Cougars allow.
- When it scores more than 52.6 points, Loyola Marymount is 1-3.
- BYU is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.8 points.
- The 71.6 points per game the Cougars put up are 11.8 more points than the Lions allow (59.8).
- BYU has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 59.8 points.
- When Loyola Marymount gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 1-2.
- The Cougars are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 14.1% higher than the Lions concede to opponents (34.0%).
- The Lions shoot 37.3% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Cougars allow.
BYU Leaders
- Lauren Gustin: 14.6 PTS, 15.6 REB, 53.4 FG%
- Amari Whiting: 12.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Kailey Woolston: 17.6 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (20-for-35)
- Kaylee Smiler: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)
- Emma Calvert: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 70.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 59-44
|Marriott Center
|11/18/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 67-44
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/21/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 87-66
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/25/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
|12/2/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
Loyola Marymount Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 70-54
|McKale Center
|11/16/2023
|Biola
|W 66-36
|Gersten Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|San Jose State
|L 61-53
|Gersten Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/30/2023
|Denver
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.