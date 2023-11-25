The BYU Cougars (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Marriott Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET.

BYU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

BYU vs. Loyola Marymount Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up an average of 58.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 52.6 the Cougars allow.

When it scores more than 52.6 points, Loyola Marymount is 1-3.

BYU is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.8 points.

The 71.6 points per game the Cougars put up are 11.8 more points than the Lions allow (59.8).

BYU has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 59.8 points.

When Loyola Marymount gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 1-2.

The Cougars are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 14.1% higher than the Lions concede to opponents (34.0%).

The Lions shoot 37.3% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Cougars allow.

BYU Leaders

Lauren Gustin: 14.6 PTS, 15.6 REB, 53.4 FG%

14.6 PTS, 15.6 REB, 53.4 FG% Amari Whiting: 12.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

12.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Kailey Woolston: 17.6 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (20-for-35)

17.6 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (20-for-35) Kaylee Smiler: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14) Emma Calvert: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 70.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

BYU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Utah Valley W 59-44 Marriott Center 11/18/2023 Wake Forest W 67-44 George Q. Cannon Activities Center 11/21/2023 Saint Louis W 87-66 George Q. Cannon Activities Center 11/25/2023 Loyola Marymount - Marriott Center 11/28/2023 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium 12/2/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Loyola Marymount Schedule