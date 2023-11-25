Saturday's contest between the BYU Cougars (5-0) and the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-3) at Marriott Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-52 and heavily favors BYU to take home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Cougars are coming off of an 87-66 win against Saint Louis in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Cougars secured an 87-66 victory over Saint Louis. The Lions fell in their last matchup 61-53 against San Jose State on Sunday. Emma Calvert's team-leading 22 points paced the Cougars in the win. Alexis Mark scored a team-best 12 points for the Lions in the loss.

BYU vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

BYU vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 72, Loyola Marymount 52

Top 25 Predictions

BYU Schedule Analysis

BYU has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

The Cougars have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

BYU 2023-24 Best Wins

68-60 on the road over Montana State (No. 109) on November 7

67-44 over Wake Forest (No. 118) on November 18

87-66 over Saint Louis (No. 158) on November 21

59-44 at home over Utah Valley (No. 174) on November 14

77-49 at home over Weber State (No. 298) on November 10

BYU Leaders

Lauren Gustin: 14.6 PTS, 15.6 REB, 53.4 FG%

14.6 PTS, 15.6 REB, 53.4 FG% Amari Whiting: 12.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

12.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Kailey Woolston: 17.6 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (20-for-35)

17.6 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (20-for-35) Kaylee Smiler: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14) Calvert: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 70.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

BYU Performance Insights

The Cougars average 71.6 points per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 52.6 per outing (30th in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.0 points per game.

Loyola Marymount Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions were outscored by 13.2 points per game last season with a -395 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.2 points per game (329th in college basketball) and gave up 69.4 per outing (299th in college basketball).

Loyola Marymount scored more in conference play (56.8 points per game) than overall (56.2).

At home, the Lions scored 58.8 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 54.4.

In 2022-23, Loyola Marymount conceded 3.3 fewer points per game at home (67.6) than on the road (70.9).

