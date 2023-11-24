Friday's game between the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) and Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 76-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Xavier, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Xavier vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Bryant 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-17.7)

Xavier (-17.7) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

Both Xavier and Bryant are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Musketeers and the Bulldogs are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 72.8 points per game (223rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.0 per outing (92nd in college basketball). They have a +39 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Xavier falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. It is grabbing 33.4 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.6 per contest.

Xavier hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (301st in college basketball) while shooting 29.8% from deep (260th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 4.4 per game while shooting 25.3%.

The Musketeers rank 269th in college basketball with 88.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 50th in college basketball defensively with 78.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Xavier forces 12.6 turnovers per game (175th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (186th in college basketball action).

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game, with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.2 points per game (158th in college basketball) and allow 69.0 per outing (156th in college basketball).

Bryant records 38.0 rebounds per game (63rd in college basketball) while conceding 39.2 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

Bryant connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (45th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents.

Bryant and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 10.3 per game (83rd in college basketball) and force 10.8 (277th in college basketball).

