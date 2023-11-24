The Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) play the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cintas Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 35% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

Xavier is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 35% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 186th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 51st.

The Musketeers average 72.8 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs give up.

When Xavier totals more than 69 points, it is 2-2.

Bryant Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.4% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 35.8% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Bryant has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 315th.

The Bulldogs put up 12.2 more points per game (77.2) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (65).

Bryant has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did in away games (80.5).

The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.1).

When playing at home, Xavier drained 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than on the road (8.1). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (40.5%).

Bryant Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bryant averaged 81.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.

The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (79.5) last season.

Bryant made more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than away (30.7%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2023 @ Purdue L 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena 11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena 11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center 11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center 12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center

Bryant Upcoming Schedule