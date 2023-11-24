Friday's NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (12-6) and the Minnesota Wild (5-8-4) at Xcel Energy Center sees the Avalanche favored on the road (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Wild (+105). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Wild vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Minnesota has played 11 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche have won 64.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (11-6).

The Wild have been an underdog in seven games this season, and did not pull off an upset in any of them.

Colorado is 10-5 when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Minnesota has been an underdog with +105 odds or longer four times this season, and lost each of those games.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 8-1-1 6.4 4.20 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 4.20 3.50 8 20.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-5-3 5-5 5-4-1 6.4 2.60 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-5-3 2.60 3.60 6 15.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

