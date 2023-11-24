Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
As we roll into Week 13 of the college football campaign, there are six games involving teams from the Big Ten on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Wolverines
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
