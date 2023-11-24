Player props are listed for Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis, among others, when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Sacramento Kings at Target Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -122)
  • The 26.5-point total set for Edwards on Friday is 0.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average of 5.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).
  • Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Edwards' 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -161)
  • The 24.5-point over/under set for Karl-Anthony Towns on Friday is 2.9 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged 8.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Towns has averaged 2.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Friday.
  • He drains 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB
12.5 (Over: -128) 11.5 (Over: -135)
  • The 12.5-point over/under for Rudy Gobert on Friday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He has collected 11.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST
18.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +108)
  • The 20.2 points Sabonis scores per game are 1.7 more than his prop total on Friday.
  • He has pulled down 12.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
  • Sabonis' assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -154) 5.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -104)
  • The 26.5 points prop total set for De'Aaron Fox on Friday is 2.7 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (29.2).
  • His per-game rebound average of 4.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).
  • Fox has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Fox has made 3.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

