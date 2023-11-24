Player props are listed for Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis, among others, when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Sacramento Kings at Target Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-CA

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -122)

The 26.5-point total set for Edwards on Friday is 0.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 5.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards' 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -161)

The 24.5-point over/under set for Karl-Anthony Towns on Friday is 2.9 higher than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 8.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Towns has averaged 2.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He drains 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -128) 11.5 (Over: -135)

The 12.5-point over/under for Rudy Gobert on Friday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average.

He has collected 11.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +108)

The 20.2 points Sabonis scores per game are 1.7 more than his prop total on Friday.

He has pulled down 12.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Sabonis' assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -154) 5.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -104)

The 26.5 points prop total set for De'Aaron Fox on Friday is 2.7 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (29.2).

His per-game rebound average of 4.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).

Fox has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Fox has made 3.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

