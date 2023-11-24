Timberwolves vs. Kings Injury Report Today - November 24
The injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) heading into their game against the Sacramento Kings (8-6) currently includes three players. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 from Target Center.
The Timberwolves enter this contest on the heels of a 112-99 victory against the 76ers on Wednesday. In the victory, Anthony Edwards paced the Timberwolves with 31 points.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jordan McLaughlin
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|1
|0
|1
|Jaylen Clark
|SG
|Out
|Achilles
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|9.5
|2.2
|1.3
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Keegan Murray: Out (Back), Alex Len: Out (Ankle), Keon Ellis: Out (Ankle)
Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and NBCS-CA
