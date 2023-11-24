Shake Milton plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates take on the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 112-99 win over the 76ers (his last game) Milton produced 12 points.

With prop bets available for Milton, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Shake Milton Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 6.5 5.9 Rebounds -- 2.1 Assists -- 1.4 PRA -- 9.4 PR -- 8 3PM 1.5 0.5



Shake Milton Insights vs. the Kings

Milton has taken 4.9 shots per game this season and made 1.9 per game, which account for 5.7% and 4.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Timberwolves rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per contest.

The Kings give up 115.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

The Kings concede 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the NBA.

The Kings are the 24th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 27.4 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings have conceded 11.8 makes per contest, ninth in the league.

Shake Milton vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 30 15 6 7 1 0 1 12/13/2022 33 14 0 3 1 0 1

