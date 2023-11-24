Friday's game between the San Diego Toreros (2-2) and Weber State Wildcats (0-4) at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored San Diego, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on November 24.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Toreros suffered a 62-51 loss to Princeton.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Toreros suffered a 62-51 loss to Princeton. The Wildcats fell in their most recent game 72-62 against Utah State on Friday. In the Toreros' loss, Kasey Neubert led the way with a team-high 12 points (adding four rebounds and zero assists). Kendra Parra scored 22 points in the Wildcats' loss, leading the team.

San Diego vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Diego vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 72, Weber State 52

San Diego Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Toreros had a +18 scoring differential last season, putting up 62.5 points per game (233rd in college basketball) and giving up 61.9 (107th in college basketball).

San Diego scored 66.4 points per game last season in conference action, which was 3.9 more points per game than its overall average (62.5).

The Toreros scored 64.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.1 more points than they averaged on the road (61.3).

San Diego surrendered 61.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.5 away from home.

Weber State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats were outscored by 10.3 points per game last season with a -319 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.0 points per game (321st in college basketball) and gave up 67.3 per outing (256th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Weber State averaged 54.4 points per game in Big Sky action, and 57.0 overall.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats scored 4.6 more points per game at home (59.0) than away (54.4).

At home, Weber State allowed 65.8 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 72.0.

