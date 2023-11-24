The Weber State Wildcats (0-4) will try to break a four-game losing stretch when visiting the San Diego Toreros (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET.

San Diego Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

San Diego vs. Weber State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up an average of 57.0 points per game last year, just 4.9 fewer points than the 61.9 the Toreros gave up.

When Weber State allowed fewer than 62.5 points last season, it went 5-2.

Last year, the Toreros put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Wildcats gave up (67.3).

San Diego went 9-1 last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Toreros shot 39.3% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats shot at a 33.3% rate from the field last season, 10.8 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Toreros averaged.

San Diego Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/11/2023 Portland State W 71-43 Jenny Craig Pavilion 11/14/2023 @ Arizona L 79-66 McKale Center 11/19/2023 Princeton L 62-51 Jenny Craig Pavilion 11/24/2023 Weber State - Jenny Craig Pavilion 11/29/2023 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center 12/3/2023 @ USC - Galen Center

Weber State Schedule