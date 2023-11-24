How to Watch the San Diego vs. Weber State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Weber State Wildcats (0-4) will try to break a four-game losing stretch when visiting the San Diego Toreros (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET.
San Diego Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
San Diego vs. Weber State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats put up an average of 57.0 points per game last year, just 4.9 fewer points than the 61.9 the Toreros gave up.
- When Weber State allowed fewer than 62.5 points last season, it went 5-2.
- Last year, the Toreros put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Wildcats gave up (67.3).
- San Diego went 9-1 last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.
- The Toreros shot 39.3% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- The Wildcats shot at a 33.3% rate from the field last season, 10.8 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Toreros averaged.
San Diego Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Portland State
|W 71-43
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 79-66
|McKale Center
|11/19/2023
|Princeton
|L 62-51
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/24/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/3/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
Weber State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ BYU
|L 77-49
|Marriott Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Boise State
|L 76-47
|ExtraMile Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Utah State
|L 72-62
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/24/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Nevada
|-
|Dee Events Center
