The Pepperdine Waves (2-4) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Georgetown Hoyas (3-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Pepperdine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV: ESPN+

Pepperdine vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison

The Hoyas' 58.0 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 59.7 the Waves give up to opponents.

Georgetown has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 59.7 points.

Pepperdine's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 58.0 points.

The Waves put up 9.2 more points per game (55.5) than the Hoyas give up (46.3).

Pepperdine is 2-3 when scoring more than 46.3 points.

Georgetown is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 55.5 points.

The Waves shoot 39.6% from the field, 10.5% higher than the Hoyas concede defensively.

The Hoyas' 42.1 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Waves have given up.

Pepperdine Leaders

Jane Nwaba: 9.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Myra Gordon: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Addi Melone: 5.5 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

5.5 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) KK Brodie: 2.8 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 38.1 FG%

2.8 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 38.1 FG% Maggie Vick: 3.5 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

Pepperdine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 @ Fresno State L 74-55 Save Mart Center 11/17/2023 @ Nevada L 64-41 Lawlor Events Center 11/20/2023 @ Boise State L 63-47 ExtraMile Arena 11/24/2023 Georgetown - Firestone Fieldhouse 11/27/2023 Long Beach State - Firestone Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum

Georgetown Schedule