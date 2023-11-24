Friday's game that pits the Georgetown Hoyas (3-1) against the Pepperdine Waves (2-4) at Firestone Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 61-48 in favor of Georgetown, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Waves head into this matchup following a 63-47 loss to Boise State on Monday.

The Waves are coming off of a 63-47 loss to Boise State in their last game on Monday. The Hoyas' most recent contest on Friday ended in a 60-45 win against Fairleigh Dickinson. Ella Brubaker put up 19 points, four rebounds and zero assists for the Waves. Kelsey Ransom totaled 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Hoyas.

Pepperdine vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Pepperdine vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 61, Pepperdine 48

Pepperdine Schedule Analysis

The Waves took down the UC Irvine Anteaters in a 63-58 win on November 7. It was their signature win of the season.

Pepperdine has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Waves are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Pepperdine is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Pepperdine Leaders

Jane Nwaba: 9.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Myra Gordon: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Addi Melone: 5.5 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

5.5 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) KK Brodie: 2.8 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 38.1 FG%

2.8 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 38.1 FG% Maggie Vick: 3.5 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

Pepperdine Performance Insights

The Waves' -25 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 55.5 points per game (310th in college basketball) while allowing 59.7 per outing (121st in college basketball).

Georgetown Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoyas averaged 59.1 points per game last season (294th in college basketball) while giving up 62.1 per contest (110th in college basketball). They had a -93 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 3.0 points per game.

Georgetown averaged 0.4 fewer points in Big East play (58.7) than overall (59.1).

In 2022-23, the Hoyas scored 9.1 more points per game at home (65.2) than away (56.1).

Georgetown conceded 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 62.5 away.

