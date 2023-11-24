The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-4) face the Stanford Cardinal (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This clash will begin at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Game Information

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Raynaud: 16.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Bynum: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mike Jones: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Spencer Jones: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Angel: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Northern Iowa AVG Northern Iowa Rank
49th 83.8 Points Scored 74.2 203rd
316th 78.5 Points Allowed 74.0 250th
201st 33.0 Rebounds 32.8 211th
292nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.0 266th
38th 9.7 3pt Made 8.2 114th
24th 18.5 Assists 14.2 136th
143rd 11.3 Turnovers 11.6 159th

