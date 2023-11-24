Northern Iowa vs. Stanford November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-4) face the Stanford Cardinal (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This clash will begin at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Maxime Raynaud: 16.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mike Jones: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Spencer Jones: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Stanford Players to Watch
Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Stat Comparison
|Stanford Rank
|Stanford AVG
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Northern Iowa Rank
|49th
|83.8
|Points Scored
|74.2
|203rd
|316th
|78.5
|Points Allowed
|74.0
|250th
|201st
|33.0
|Rebounds
|32.8
|211th
|292nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|266th
|38th
|9.7
|3pt Made
|8.2
|114th
|24th
|18.5
|Assists
|14.2
|136th
|143rd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.6
|159th
