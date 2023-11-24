Friday's contest at Imperial Arena has the Stanford Cardinal (3-3) matching up with the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-4) at 8:30 PM ET (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 79-78 victory for Stanford, so expect a competitive matchup.

The game has no set line.

Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 79, Northern Iowa 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. Stanford

Computer Predicted Spread: Stanford (-1.2)

Stanford (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Stanford has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Northern Iowa is 0-3-0. A total of four out of the Cardinal's games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Panthers' games have gone over.

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +1 scoring differential, putting up 74.2 points per game (203rd in college basketball) and giving up 74.0 (250th in college basketball).

Northern Iowa grabs 32.8 rebounds per game (211th in college basketball) while conceding 29.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.0 boards per game.

Northern Iowa knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (114th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.2 on average.

Northern Iowa has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (159th in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (273rd in college basketball).

