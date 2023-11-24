Julius Randle is one of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat meet at Madison Square Garden on Friday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -161)

Friday's over/under for Randle is 20.5 points. That's 1.0 more than his season average of 19.5.

His per-game rebound average of 10 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (9.5).

Randle's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Randle's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get Randle gear at Fanatics!

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -122)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Jalen Brunson on Friday is 0.7 less than his scoring average on the season (24.2).

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Brunson has collected 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

He makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.