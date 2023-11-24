Will Kirill Kaprizov Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 24?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Kirill Kaprizov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kaprizov stats and insights
- In five of 17 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- On the power play, Kaprizov has accumulated four goals and five assists.
- Kaprizov's shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kaprizov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:49
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|20:56
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|17:13
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:11
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|22:04
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|27:30
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:56
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.