Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jasper County Today - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Jasper County, Iowa. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Jasper County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knoxville High School at Lynnville-Sully High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 23
- Location: Sully, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
