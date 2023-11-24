Iowa vs. Seton Hall November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) will play the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via FOX.
Iowa vs. Seton Hall Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Iowa Players to Watch
- Kadary Richmond: 14.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dre Davis: 13.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden Bediako: 10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Al-Amir Dawes: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Seton Hall Players to Watch
Iowa vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Seton Hall Rank
|Seton Hall AVG
|Iowa AVG
|Iowa Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|80.1
|16th
|42nd
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|187th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|33.7
|65th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|16.5
|12th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|9.5
|15th
