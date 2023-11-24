The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) will play the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via FOX.

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Iowa Players to Watch

Kadary Richmond: 14.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Dre Davis: 13.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jaden Bediako: 10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Al-Amir Dawes: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Iowa AVG Iowa Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 80.1 16th 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 187th 31.6 Rebounds 33.7 65th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 324th 5.8 3pt Made 8.0 104th 249th 12.2 Assists 16.5 12th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 9.5 15th

