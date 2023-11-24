The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-1) battle the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes score 27.7 more points per game (89.4) than the Mastodons give up (61.7).

Iowa is 4-0 when it scores more than 61.7 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 89.4 points.

The Mastodons put up 85 points per game, 19 more points than the 66 the Hawkeyes allow.

When Purdue Fort Wayne puts up more than 66 points, it is 2-0.

Iowa is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 85 points.

This year the Mastodons are shooting 47.1% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.

The Hawkeyes' 50 shooting percentage from the field is 13.5 higher than the Mastodons have given up.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 31 PTS, 7.4 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 46.1 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

31 PTS, 7.4 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 46.1 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Hannah Stuelke: 12.6 PTS, 75 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.6 PTS, 75 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Sydney Affolter: 5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 47.4 FG%

5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 47.4 FG% Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

10.4 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Sharon Goodman: 10 PTS, 70 FG%

Iowa Schedule