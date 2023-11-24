Two of the nation's toughest defenses square off when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) take college football's 19th-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2), who have the No. 3 scoring defense, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Cornhuskers are only 2.5-point favorites. The total is 26 points for this game.

Nebraska has struggled on offense, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS (18.7 points per game) this season. The defense, however, ranks 19th-best, allowing only 18.7 points per game. While Iowa's offense has been sputtering, ranking 11th-worst with 18.5 points per game, its defense ranks third-best with just 12.4 points ceded per contest.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: CBS

Nebraska vs Iowa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nebraska -2.5 -110 -110 26 -110 -110 -135 +110

Iowa Recent Performance

The Hawkeyes are really playing poorly of late offensively, gaining 284 yards per game in their past three games (-104-worst in college football). But defensively, they are giving up only 192.3 (eighth-best).

The Hawkeyes are putting up 15.7 points per game in their past three games (-96-worst in college football), and conceding 6.7 per game (best).

Iowa is gaining 151.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-89-worst in the country), and allowing 129.7 (12th-best).

In their past three games, the Hawkeyes have rushed for 132.3 yards per game (-32-worst in college football), and given up 62.7 on the ground (11th-best).

The Hawkeyes have no wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall in their last three games.

Iowa has not hit the over in its past three games.

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa's ATS record is 4-5-1 this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In Iowa's 10 games with a set total, two have hit the over (20%).

Iowa has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Iowa is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has racked up 882 yards on 49.7% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams is his team's leading rusher with 139 carries for 668 yards, or 60.7 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Kaleb Johnson has run for 385 yards across 94 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 21 catches on 37 targets with three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has 24 receptions (on 55 targets) for a total of 213 yards (19.4 yards per game) this year.

Seth Anderson has racked up 141 reciving yards (12.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Joe Evans has five sacks to lead the team, and also has eight TFL and 37 tackles.

Jay Higgins, Iowa's tackle leader, has 119 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Sebastian Castro leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 46 tackles, five TFL, and three passes defended.

