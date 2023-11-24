The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) face a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

While Nebraska ranks 13th-worst in the FBS in scoring offense with 18.7 points per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 19th-best (18.7 points per game allowed). Offensively, Iowa is bottom-25, putting up just 246.5 total yards per game (worst). Fortunately, it is excelling on the other side of the ball, allowing 280.6 total yards per contest (seventh-best).

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Iowa vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Iowa Nebraska 246.5 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.7 (115th) 280.6 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.7 (15th) 120.4 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.6 (27th) 126.1 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.1 (129th) 15 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 25 (132nd) 12 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (92nd)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has racked up 882 yards (80.2 per game) while completing 49.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Leshon Williams, has carried the ball 139 times for 668 yards (60.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Kaleb Johnson has run for 385 yards across 94 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 21 receptions on 37 targets with three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has collected 213 receiving yards (19.4 yards per game) on 24 receptions.

Seth Anderson's 10 catches (on 31 targets) have netted him 141 yards (12.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg leads Nebraska with 967 yards (87.9 ypg) on 77-of-157 passing with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 483 rushing yards on 120 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Anthony Grant has carried the ball 100 times for 409 yards (37.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's team-high 289 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 49 targets) with one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has caught 23 passes for 251 yards (22.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Alex Bullock has been the target of 25 passes and compiled 13 catches for 186 yards, an average of 16.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nebraska or Iowa gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.