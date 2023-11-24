Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 24
Two hot teams square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Cyclones are 4.5-point favorites and put their five-game win streak on the line against the Hokies, winners of three straight. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.
Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Iowa State
|-4.5
|140.5
Iowa State Betting Records & Stats
- Iowa State's games have gone over 140.5 points twice this season (over five outings).
- Iowa State has an average point total of 136 in its contests this year, 4.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cyclones have gone 4-1-0 ATS this season.
- Iowa State has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.
- The Cyclones have played as a favorite of -225 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Iowa State.
Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iowa State
|2
|40%
|86.6
|170
|49.4
|115.2
|131.7
|Virginia Tech
|4
|80%
|83.4
|170
|65.8
|115.2
|140.3
Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends
- The Cyclones score 20.8 more points per game (86.6) than the Hokies give up (65.8).
- When Iowa State totals more than 65.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iowa State
|4-1-0
|4-1
|3-2-0
|Virginia Tech
|3-2-0
|0-0
|4-1-0
Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iowa State
|Virginia Tech
|13-3
|Home Record
|13-4
|3-8
|Away Record
|2-9
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-7-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|72
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.2
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.3
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-8-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-2-0
