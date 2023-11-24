Two hot teams square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Cyclones are 4.5-point favorites and put their five-game win streak on the line against the Hokies, winners of three straight. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.

Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -4.5 140.5

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State's games have gone over 140.5 points twice this season (over five outings).

Iowa State has an average point total of 136 in its contests this year, 4.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cyclones have gone 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Iowa State has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Cyclones have played as a favorite of -225 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Iowa State.

Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 2 40% 86.6 170 49.4 115.2 131.7 Virginia Tech 4 80% 83.4 170 65.8 115.2 140.3

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

The Cyclones score 20.8 more points per game (86.6) than the Hokies give up (65.8).

When Iowa State totals more than 65.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 4-1-0 4-1 3-2-0 Virginia Tech 3-2-0 0-0 4-1-0

Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Virginia Tech 13-3 Home Record 13-4 3-8 Away Record 2-9 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

