Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) will play the Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Sean Pedulla: 16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lynn Kidd: 17.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 14.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Nickel: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Robbie Beran: 4.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison
|Virginia Tech Rank
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Iowa State AVG
|Iowa State Rank
|52nd
|83.4
|Points Scored
|86.6
|31st
|95th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|49.4
|1st
|273rd
|31.0
|Rebounds
|35.8
|103rd
|306th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.8
|46th
|114th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|5.6
|302nd
|31st
|18.0
|Assists
|17.2
|45th
|7th
|8.0
|Turnovers
|8.0
|7th
