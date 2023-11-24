Friday's contest at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has the Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) matching up with the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) at 5:30 PM ET on November 24. Our computer prediction projects a 75-68 victory for Iowa State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 75, Virginia Tech 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-7.2)

Iowa State (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

Virginia Tech has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Iowa State is 4-1-0. The Hokies are 4-1-0 and the Cyclones are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones have a +186 scoring differential, topping opponents by 37.2 points per game. They're putting up 86.6 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and are allowing 49.4 per contest to rank first in college basketball.

Iowa State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 13.6 boards. It records 35.8 rebounds per game (103rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 22.2.

Iowa State knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (302nd in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.4% from deep (109th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 32.4%.

Iowa State has won the turnover battle by 11.2 per game, committing eight (seventh in college basketball) while forcing 19.2 (fourth in college basketball).

