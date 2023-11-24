How to Watch Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) carry a five-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1), who have won three straight. It begins at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Montana vs Houston (4:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Baylor vs Florida (5:30 PM ET | November 24)
- Texas Tech vs Michigan (6:00 PM ET | November 24)
Iowa State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cyclones have a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Hokies' opponents have made.
- Iowa State is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 103rd.
- The Cyclones average 20.8 more points per game (86.6) than the Hokies allow (65.8).
- Iowa State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 65.8 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa State posted 72 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged on the road (63.5).
- In 2022-23, the Cyclones ceded 56.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 68.2.
- At home, Iowa State averaged 1.8 more treys per game (7.3) than away from home (5.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to on the road (29.4%).
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Idaho State
|W 86-55
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Grambling
|W 92-37
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|VCU
|W 68-64
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/7/2023
|Iowa
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
