The Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) carry a five-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1), who have won three straight. It begins at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

ESPN

Iowa State Stats Insights

This season, the Cyclones have a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Hokies' opponents have made.

Iowa State is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Hokies are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 103rd.

The Cyclones average 20.8 more points per game (86.6) than the Hokies allow (65.8).

Iowa State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 65.8 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State posted 72 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged on the road (63.5).

In 2022-23, the Cyclones ceded 56.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 68.2.

At home, Iowa State averaged 1.8 more treys per game (7.3) than away from home (5.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to on the road (29.4%).

