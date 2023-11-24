The Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) carry a five-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1), who have won three straight. It begins at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Iowa State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cyclones have a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Hokies' opponents have made.
  • Iowa State is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Hokies are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 103rd.
  • The Cyclones average 20.8 more points per game (86.6) than the Hokies allow (65.8).
  • Iowa State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 65.8 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa State posted 72 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged on the road (63.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Cyclones ceded 56.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 68.2.
  • At home, Iowa State averaged 1.8 more treys per game (7.3) than away from home (5.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to on the road (29.4%).

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Idaho State W 86-55 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/19/2023 Grambling W 92-37 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/23/2023 VCU W 68-64 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Virginia Tech - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/7/2023 Iowa - James H. Hilton Coliseum

