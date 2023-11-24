Friday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (2-1) versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0) at South Point Arena has a projected final score of 73-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa State, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 4:30 PM on November 24.

The Cyclones' last outing on Monday ended in a 78-60 victory over Southern.

Iowa State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Iowa State vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 73, Vanderbilt 70

Iowa State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cyclones had a +346 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 10.8 points per game. They put up 75.4 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and allowed 64.6 per outing to rank 187th in college basketball.

Iowa State scored fewer points in conference play (73.3 per game) than overall (75.4).

The Cyclones scored more points at home (78.1 per game) than away (73.8) last season.

In 2022-23, Iowa State conceded 13.9 fewer points per game at home (58.6) than on the road (72.5).

