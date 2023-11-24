The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) welcome in the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).

Iowa is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 36.9% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 53rd.

The Hawkeyes' 89.4 points per game are 28.0 more points than the 61.4 the Pirates allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.4 points, Iowa is 3-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa scored 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.

In 2022-23, the Hawkeyes conceded four more points per game at home (76) than on the road (72).

At home, Iowa knocked down 10 triples per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Upcoming Schedule