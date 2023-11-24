The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) welcome in the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).
  • Iowa is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 36.9% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 53rd.
  • The Hawkeyes' 89.4 points per game are 28.0 more points than the 61.4 the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 61.4 points, Iowa is 3-2.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa scored 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Hawkeyes conceded four more points per game at home (76) than on the road (72).
  • At home, Iowa knocked down 10 triples per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton L 92-84 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State W 88-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma L 79-67 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Seton Hall - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/4/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

