Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-1) going head to head at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 84-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 113-90 victory over Drake in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 84, Purdue Fort Wayne 63

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the sixth-most in Division I. But they also have one Quadrant 1 loss, tied for the 45th-most.

Iowa has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 34) on November 19

94-53 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 98) on November 12

102-46 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 329) on November 6

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 31 PTS, 7.4 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 46.1 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

31 PTS, 7.4 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 46.1 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Hannah Stuelke: 12.6 PTS, 75 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.6 PTS, 75 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Sydney Affolter: 5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 47.4 FG%

5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 47.4 FG% Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

10.4 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Sharon Goodman: 10 PTS, 70 FG%

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +117 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.4 points per game. They're putting up 89.4 points per game, 15th in college basketball, and are giving up 66 per contest to rank 220th in college basketball.

