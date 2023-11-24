Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Iowa
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:01 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
There is no shortage of excitement on the Week 13 college football schedule, including the Iowa State Cyclones playing the Kansas State Wildcats that is a must-watch for football fans in Iowa.
College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week
No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Nebraska (-2.5)
Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Iowa State Cyclones at No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-10)
