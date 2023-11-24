On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Frederick Gaudreau going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

  • Gaudreau is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Gaudreau has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 55 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 7-4
10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 7-3
10/17/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 5-2
10/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 7-4
10/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 2-0

Wild vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

