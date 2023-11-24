The Drake Bulldogs (3-1) play the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drake vs. Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters scored an average of 65.1 points per game last year, only 0.9 fewer points than the 66.0 the Bulldogs allowed.

Louisiana Tech had a 19-11 record last season when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 18.0 more points per game (79.2) than the Lady Techsters allowed (61.2).

Drake had a 19-6 record last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.

The Bulldogs made 51.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Lady Techsters allowed to their opponents (47.0%).

The Lady Techsters shot at a 36.1% clip from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points less than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

Drake Schedule