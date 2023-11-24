Friday's contest features the California Golden Bears (5-0) and the San Jose State Spartans (3-2) facing off at Haas Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-52 victory for heavily favored Cal according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 24.

In their last game on Monday, the Golden Bears earned a 76-38 win over Florida A&M.

The Golden Bears came out on top in their most recent game 76-38 against Florida A&M on Monday. The Spartans came out on top in their last game 61-53 against Loyola Marymount on Sunday. Leilani McIntosh put up 25 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Golden Bears. Jyah LoVett put up 17 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Spartans.

Cal vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Cal vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 71, San Jose State 52

Top 25 Predictions

Cal Schedule Analysis

Cal has two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

The Golden Bears have one win against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Cal 2023-24 Best Wins

71-56 at home over Santa Clara (No. 31) on November 8

67-53 on the road over Auburn (No. 78) on November 17

74-60 at home over Cal Poly (No. 98) on November 13

89-56 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 186) on November 6

76-38 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 292) on November 20

San Jose State Schedule Analysis

San Jose State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

The Golden Bears have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

San Jose State 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 at home over Cal Poly (No. 98) on November 11

61-53 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 168) on November 19

81-65 at home over Bellarmine (No. 300) on November 9

Cal Leaders

McIntosh: 14.2 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 47.8 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

14.2 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 47.8 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Marta Suarez: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) Ugonne Onyiah: 7.2 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 40.0 FG%

7.2 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 40.0 FG% McKayla Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 44.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

6.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 44.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Kemery Martin: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 38.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

San Jose State Leaders

Amhyia Moreland: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 55.9 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 55.9 FG% LoVett: 12.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 40.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

12.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 40.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Singleton: 1.8 PTS, 3.0 STL, 21.4 FG%

1.8 PTS, 3.0 STL, 21.4 FG% Sabrina Ma: 6.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

6.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Maya Anderson: 6.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Cal Performance Insights

The Golden Bears have a +114 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.8 points per game. They're putting up 75.4 points per game to rank 93rd in college basketball and are allowing 52.6 per outing to rank 34th in college basketball.

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +8 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.6 points per game. They're putting up 59.8 points per game, 274th in college basketball, and are allowing 58.2 per contest to rank 101st in college basketball.

