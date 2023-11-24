How to Watch the Bucknell vs. Robert Morris Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Bucknell Bison (1-4) go up against the Robert Morris Colonials (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Bucknell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bucknell vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison
- The Colonials average 6.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Bison give up to opponents (71.0).
- Bucknell is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.6 points.
- The Bison score 12.6 fewer points per game (48.4) than the Colonials give up (61.0).
- The Bison shoot 35.9% from the field, only 0.8% higher than the Colonials concede defensively.
- The Colonials make 38.1% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Bison's defensive field-goal percentage.
Bucknell Leaders
- Danielle Vuletich: 9.0 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Naomi Barnwell: 9.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 51.4 FG%
- Simone Morris: 12.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Louella Allana: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19)
- Alejandra Mastral: 7.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
Robert Morris Leaders
Bucknell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 49-44
|Sojka Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 77-44
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 63-45
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/24/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Cornell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
Robert Morris Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Akron
|L 63-58
|UPMC Events Center
|11/18/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 83-63
|EagleBank Arena
|11/21/2023
|Penn State-Beaver
|W 89-39
|UPMC Events Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/3/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|UPMC Events Center
