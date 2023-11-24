The Bucknell Bison (1-4) go up against the Robert Morris Colonials (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Bucknell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
Bucknell vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonials average 6.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Bison give up to opponents (71.0).
  • Bucknell is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.6 points.
  • The Bison score 12.6 fewer points per game (48.4) than the Colonials give up (61.0).
  • The Bison shoot 35.9% from the field, only 0.8% higher than the Colonials concede defensively.
  • The Colonials make 38.1% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Bison's defensive field-goal percentage.

Bucknell Leaders

  • Danielle Vuletich: 9.0 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Naomi Barnwell: 9.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 51.4 FG%
  • Simone Morris: 12.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Louella Allana: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19)
  • Alejandra Mastral: 7.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Robert Morris Leaders

Bucknell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 49-44 Sojka Pavilion
11/19/2023 @ Louisville L 77-44 KFC Yum! Center
11/21/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 63-45 E. A. Diddle Arena
11/24/2023 Robert Morris - Sojka Pavilion
11/28/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Sojka Pavilion
12/2/2023 Cornell - Sojka Pavilion

Robert Morris Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Akron L 63-58 UPMC Events Center
11/18/2023 @ George Mason L 83-63 EagleBank Arena
11/21/2023 Penn State-Beaver W 89-39 UPMC Events Center
11/24/2023 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
12/3/2023 Youngstown State - UPMC Events Center

