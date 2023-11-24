The Bucknell Bison (1-4) go up against the Robert Morris Colonials (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Bucknell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Bucknell vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

The Colonials average 6.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Bison give up to opponents (71.0).

Bucknell is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.6 points.

The Bison score 12.6 fewer points per game (48.4) than the Colonials give up (61.0).

The Bison shoot 35.9% from the field, only 0.8% higher than the Colonials concede defensively.

The Colonials make 38.1% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Bison's defensive field-goal percentage.

Bucknell Leaders

Danielle Vuletich: 9.0 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.0 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Naomi Barnwell: 9.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 51.4 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 51.4 FG% Simone Morris: 12.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Louella Allana: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19)

7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19) Alejandra Mastral: 7.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Robert Morris Leaders

Bucknell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 49-44 Sojka Pavilion 11/19/2023 @ Louisville L 77-44 KFC Yum! Center 11/21/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 63-45 E. A. Diddle Arena 11/24/2023 Robert Morris - Sojka Pavilion 11/28/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Sojka Pavilion 12/2/2023 Cornell - Sojka Pavilion

Robert Morris Schedule