The Bison are coming off of a 63-45 loss to Western Kentucky in their most recent game on Tuesday.

The Bison are coming off of a 63-45 loss to Western Kentucky in their last outing on Tuesday. The Colonials took care of business in their most recent outing 89-39 against Penn State-Beaver on Tuesday. Ashley Sofilkanich scored a team-best 15 points for the Bison in the loss. Danielle Vuletich scored 18 points in the Colonials' win, leading the team.

Bucknell vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

ESPN+



Bucknell vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucknell 68, Robert Morris 54

Top 25 Predictions

Bucknell Schedule Analysis

The Bison have two losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Bucknell has one loss to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

The Bison have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (one).

Robert Morris Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bison are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Robert Morris has two losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Bucknell Leaders

Isabella King: 10.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

10.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Sofilkanich: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 43.3 FG%

7.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 43.3 FG% Emma Theodorsson: 8.2 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

8.2 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Caroline Dingler: 4.8 PTS, 40.9 FG%

4.8 PTS, 40.9 FG% Kaylee Reinbeau: 2.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 25.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Robert Morris Leaders

Vuletich: 9.0 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.0 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Naomi Barnwell: 9.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 51.4 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 51.4 FG% Simone Morris: 12.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Louella Allana: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19)

7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19) Alejandra Mastral: 7.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Bucknell Performance Insights

The Bison are being outscored by 22.6 points per game with a -113 scoring differential overall. They put up 48.4 points per game (349th in college basketball) and allow 71.0 per outing (284th in college basketball).

Robert Morris Performance Insights

The Colonials are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +18 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.6 points per game (221st in college basketball) and give up 61.0 per contest (136th in college basketball).

