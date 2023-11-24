The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Brandon Duhaime light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

In four of 17 games this season, Duhaime has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

Duhaime has zero points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 55 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:34 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 6:34 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:55 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 9:20 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:23 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:54 Away L 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

