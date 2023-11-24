According to our computer projection model, the Boise State Broncos will beat the Air Force Falcons when the two teams play at Albertsons Stadium on Friday, November 24, which kicks off at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Boise State vs. Air Force Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (46.5) Boise State 29, Air Force 23

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 73.3%.

The Broncos have covered the spread four times in 10 games.

In games it has played as 7-point favorites or more, Boise State has an ATS record of 1-2.

This season, six of the Broncos' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 46.5, 10.1 points fewer than the average total in Boise State games thus far this season.

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Falcons based on the moneyline is 31.2%.

So far this season, the Falcons have put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

The Falcons have hit the over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

The average total for Air Force games this year is 4.1 less points than the point total of 46.5 for this outing.

Broncos vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 32.5 25.8 33.4 16.8 31.7 33.3 Air Force 28.4 17.1 38.2 19.2 26.3 16.5

