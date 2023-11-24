Anthony Edwards and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing off versus the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Edwards, in his last game (November 22 win against the 76ers), produced 31 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Below, we look at Edwards' stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 26.5 26.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 Assists 4.5 5.1 PRA -- 37.1 PR -- 32 3PM 2.5 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Edwards's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Kings

Edwards has taken 20.5 shots per game this season and made 9.6 per game, which account for 24.0% and 22.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 6.8 threes per game, or 22.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 20th in the league, allowing 115.6 points per game.

The Kings give up 43.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the league.

The Kings allow 27.4 assists per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

The Kings concede 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Edwards vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 39 17 5 7 1 0 0 3/4/2023 36 27 4 8 2 0 0 1/30/2023 41 33 8 5 4 2 2 1/28/2023 38 34 10 6 5 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.