How to Watch the Washington State vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington State Cougars (5-0) welcome in the Maryland Terrapins (2-2) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Washington State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: FloHoops
Washington State vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison
- The Terrapins average 21.9 more points per game (76.3) than the Cougars give up to opponents (54.4).
- Maryland has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 54.4 points.
- Washington State is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 76.3 points.
- The Cougars score 15.3 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Terrapins give up (87.5).
- The Cougars shoot 43.8% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Terrapins allow defensively.
- The Terrapins shoot 41.2% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Cougars concede.
Washington State Leaders
- Bella Murekatete: 14.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.9 FG%
- Charlisse Leger-Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)
- Beyonce Bea: 7.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 61.3 FG%
- Astera Tuhina: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Tara Wallack: 6.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Idaho State
|W 64-47
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Montana
|W 61-49
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Prairie View A&M
|W 81-43
|William J. Nicks Building
|11/23/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/24/2023
|UMass
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/25/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 114-76
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ UConn
|L 80-48
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|Syracuse
|W 83-81
|Xfinity Center
|11/23/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/24/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/25/2023
|UMass
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
