The Washington State Cougars (5-0) welcome in the Maryland Terrapins (2-2) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Washington State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Washington State vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins average 21.9 more points per game (76.3) than the Cougars give up to opponents (54.4).

Maryland has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 54.4 points.

Washington State is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 76.3 points.

The Cougars score 15.3 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Terrapins give up (87.5).

The Cougars shoot 43.8% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Terrapins allow defensively.

The Terrapins shoot 41.2% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Cougars concede.

Washington State Leaders

Bella Murekatete: 14.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.9 FG%

14.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.9 FG% Charlisse Leger-Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25) Beyonce Bea: 7.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 61.3 FG%

7.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 61.3 FG% Astera Tuhina: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

8.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Tara Wallack: 6.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2023 Idaho State W 64-47 Beasley Coliseum 11/14/2023 @ Montana W 61-49 Dahlberg Arena 11/19/2023 @ Prairie View A&M W 81-43 William J. Nicks Building 11/23/2023 Maryland - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya 11/24/2023 UMass - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya 11/25/2023 Green Bay - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Maryland Schedule