Thursday's game between the Washington State Cougars (5-0) and Maryland Terrapins (2-2) squaring off at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 73-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Washington State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on November 23.

The Cougars enter this contest on the heels of an 81-43 win against Prairie View A&M on Sunday.

The Cougars took care of business in their most recent game 81-43 against Prairie View A&M on Sunday. The Terrapins are coming off of an 83-81 victory against Syracuse in their most recent outing on Sunday. In the win, Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars with 17 points. In the Terrapins' win, Allie Kubek led the way with 23 points (adding eight rebounds and one assist).

Washington State vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Washington State vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 73, Maryland 72

Washington State Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cougars are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Washington State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

The Cougars have one win against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Washington State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-72 at home over Gonzaga (No. 24) on November 9

78-61 at home over Cal Poly (No. 96) on November 6

61-49 on the road over Montana (No. 114) on November 14

64-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 201) on November 12

81-43 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 270) on November 19

Washington State Leaders

Bella Murekatete: 14.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.9 FG%

14.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.9 FG% Leger-Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25) Beyonce Bea: 7.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 61.3 FG%

7.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 61.3 FG% Astera Tuhina: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

8.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Tara Wallack: 6.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%

Washington State Performance Insights

The Cougars average 72.2 points per game (121st in college basketball) while allowing 54.4 per contest (56th in college basketball). They have a +89 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game.

Maryland Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Terrapins outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game last season with a +364 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.1 points per game (11th in college basketball) and gave up 68.7 per contest (287th in college basketball).

In conference action, Maryland averaged more points (80.0 per game) than it did overall (79.1) in 2022-23.

At home, the Terrapins scored 82.6 points per game last season, 6.6 more than they averaged away (76.0).

Maryland allowed 70.1 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 away.

