The Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Princeton Tigers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FSW Live.

Princeton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FSW Live

Princeton vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Sooners' 89.8 points per game are 28.5 more points than the 61.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • Oklahoma has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.
  • Princeton is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 89.8 points.
  • The Tigers record only 1.5 more points per game (66.5) than the Sooners allow (65.0).
  • The Tigers shoot 41.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Sooners allow defensively.
  • The Sooners make 49.5% of their shots from the field, 11.6% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
  • Payton Verhulst: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.3 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19)
  • Skylar Vann: 14.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
  • Sahara Williams: 11.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 48.9 FG%
  • Lexy Keys: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
  • Aubrey Joens: 12.8 PTS, 63.9 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)

Oklahoma Leaders

Princeton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Middle Tennessee W 65-60 Murphy Athletic Center
11/17/2023 @ UCLA L 77-74 Pauley Pavilion
11/19/2023 @ San Diego W 62-51 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/23/2023 Oklahoma - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Indiana - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Seton Hall - Jadwin Gymnasium

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Oral Roberts W 103-74 Lloyd Noble Center
11/15/2023 Alabama State W 92-46 Lloyd Noble Center
11/19/2023 @ Virginia W 82-67 John Paul Jones Arena
11/23/2023 Princeton - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Tennessee - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
12/1/2023 Grambling - Lloyd Noble Center

