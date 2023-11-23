How to Watch the Princeton vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Princeton Tigers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FSW Live.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Princeton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FSW Live
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Princeton vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Sooners' 89.8 points per game are 28.5 more points than the 61.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- Oklahoma has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.
- Princeton is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 89.8 points.
- The Tigers record only 1.5 more points per game (66.5) than the Sooners allow (65.0).
- The Tigers shoot 41.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Sooners allow defensively.
- The Sooners make 49.5% of their shots from the field, 11.6% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
- Payton Verhulst: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.3 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19)
- Skylar Vann: 14.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Sahara Williams: 11.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 48.9 FG%
- Lexy Keys: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
- Aubrey Joens: 12.8 PTS, 63.9 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)
Oklahoma Leaders
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|W 65-60
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 77-74
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|@ San Diego
|W 62-51
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 103-74
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/15/2023
|Alabama State
|W 92-46
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Virginia
|W 82-67
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/23/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|12/1/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
