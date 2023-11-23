The Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Princeton Tigers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FSW Live.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Princeton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FSW Live

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Princeton vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Sooners' 89.8 points per game are 28.5 more points than the 61.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Oklahoma has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.

Princeton is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 89.8 points.

The Tigers record only 1.5 more points per game (66.5) than the Sooners allow (65.0).

The Tigers shoot 41.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Sooners allow defensively.

The Sooners make 49.5% of their shots from the field, 11.6% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Payton Verhulst: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.3 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.3 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19) Skylar Vann: 14.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

14.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Sahara Williams: 11.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 48.9 FG%

11.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 48.9 FG% Lexy Keys: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

10.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Aubrey Joens: 12.8 PTS, 63.9 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)

Oklahoma Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Princeton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2023 @ Middle Tennessee W 65-60 Murphy Athletic Center 11/17/2023 @ UCLA L 77-74 Pauley Pavilion 11/19/2023 @ San Diego W 62-51 Jenny Craig Pavilion 11/23/2023 Oklahoma - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/25/2023 Indiana - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Seton Hall - Jadwin Gymnasium

Oklahoma Schedule